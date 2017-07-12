Zlatan ‘defying human logic’ and ‘on course for new Man Utd deal’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has ‘amazed’ Manchester United’s medical team with his recovery from a knee injury and is set to be handed a new deal by the club in the autumn.

The Swede forward suffered what was initially thought to be a career-threatening injury in April when he sustained damage to his ligaments in the Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht.

But his recovery from the injury, which was expected to sideline him for around a 10-12 months is being described as super-human – and the player could make his return to action as soon as October.

United had the opportunity to extend the Swede’s initial one-year deal this summer, but chose instead to release him.

Ibrahimovic has been back at Old Trafford as part of his rehabilitation since, and according to The Sun, is so far ahead of schedule that he could sign a new deal at United and feature again by October.

Ibrahimovic currently has offers on the table from the Chinese Super League and Italy, but United are thought to be entertaining the idea of offering him a deal until next summer.

United were linked with a move again for Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller again in Wednesday’s Paper Talk, but the return of Ibrahimovic would instantly knock that story on the head.