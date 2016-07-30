Zlatan excited about Man United potential; discusses Pogba

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes “something big” is happening at Manchester United and feels it will become even more interesting if they sign Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils have been chasing the signature of their former academy graduate for some time but negotiations with Juventus over a potentially record-breaking deal are taking their time.

However, Ibrahimovic, who moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer this summer after leaving Paris St Germain, is already looking forward to the arrival of the France international.

“We have something big going on,” he told Swedish television station Kanal 5 after United’s 5-2 friendly victory over Galatasaray in Gothenburg, in which Ibrahimovic scored after just 195 seconds on his first appearance for the club.

“It looks very interesting. Let’s see if Pogba will also (come), then it will be even more interesting.”