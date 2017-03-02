Zlatan has ambitions of playing on at Man Utd to 37

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to extend his Manchester United contract by a further two years.

The Swede has been in top form for United this campaign, scoring 26 times and helping the Red Devils beat Southampton to win the EFL Cup, grabbing a brace in the 3-2 win.

On the back of his stellar first season, United have been trying to convince the forward to remain at Old Trafford for at least another season.

Ibrahimovic and his agent Mino Raiola have both acted coy on the possibility of remaining at United, but now, according to a report in the Daily Mirror, the 35-year-old is keen to remain at the club for another two seasons.

The striker has already fulfilled performance based contract clauses that mean he’s already triggered a one-year contract extension but it has now emerged he wishes to stay in England until he is 37.

The report claims his advisors are trying their utmost to get their client a better deal and an extra 12 months on top of the one-year option.

Ibrahimovic’s amazing first season has not only proved he can score in the Premier League at the grand age of 35, but he has highlighted his fitness and body is more than able to keep up with the pace of the Premier League.

In fact, no other player in the Premier League has played more minutes across all competitions than Ibrahimovic.

His astonishing season has left himself and his advisors in a strong position to seek out a better deal at United or elsewhere, with money-rich Chinese Super League clubs, MLS and European’s elite forming a line to sign the player at the end of the season.

However, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is calm on the on-going will he, won’t he stay saga, declaring: “I’m totally convinced that he is going to stay’.

“He came with the intention of staying two years.

“The first year is going — probably not in his mind because he is a very ambitious guy — better than every expectation.

“He knows that we are going to try again to improve next season and try to share with him in a fantastic way probably the last year of his career at the highest level, so I’m convinced that he’s staying.

“He’s also adapted to the club, he’s adapted to the situation. I don’t see any problem with his family.

“I give him the possibility of an extra day off to go somewhere, to go Sweden — he doesn’t want, he never goes. Everything is stable with him, so I’m totally convinced that he is going to stay.”