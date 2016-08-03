Zlatan: I always wanted to play with ‘perfect example’ Rooney

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has talked up Wayne Rooney’s credentials as a player as the Manchester United captain prepares for his testimonial at Old Trafford.

The pair started for the first time in the friendly 5-2 win over Galatasaray and are expected to link up again as the Reds face Everton on Wednesday night – in a game you can watch live on facebook.

“I think every big player can work with other big players. That’s not a problem,” the Swede told MUTV.

“We are 11 players, not two players on the pitch. It’s up to the coach what he wants but, with him, I see no problems. Only success.

“I said many years ago the perfect partner for a striker is Wayne Rooney. He works not only for himself but for the striker and the whole team.

“I’m absolutely happy to be one of the guys beside him.

“I think he’s had a fantastic career. He’s been here a long time. I think he came when he was 18 and it’s 12 years.

“It’s not easy to be in top clubs for so many years. Players come and go. Top players are coming and going but he is still staying.

“He has performed at the top every year. I think he is a perfect example for young players to look at and take after. He’s been playing such a long time for a top club and giving results year after year.

“Not everybody can succeed with that but he is one of them. I’m very happy I’m in his team and will do my best to help him win.”