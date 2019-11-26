Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to confirm shock move with Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has appeared to end the mystery around who his next club will be – by posting a picture on his Instagram page with his name on the back of a Hammarby shirt.

Ibrahimovic is on the lookout for a new home after cutting his ties with LA Galaxy, and a return to AC Milan has been widely speculated in the Italian media.

However, the player has also been suggested as a target for his former club, Manchester United, while a move to Tottenham had also been mooted until their new manager Jose Mourinho ruled out the move on Monday.

“I would say we have one of the top strikers in England,” Mourinho said on Monday. “It doesn’t make any sense of a striker of Zlatan’s dimension to come to a club where we have Harry Kane.”

Perhaps even more bizarrely, Ibrahimovic has been tipped up as a target to Liverpool, with one pundit explaining why he’d be perfect for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, it seems after all the hullabaloo around his next club, the serial title winner has appeared to confirm his next club will be back in his homeland after he posted an article on Instagram with Hammarby’s shirt with his name on the back.

And while the Swedish side are yet to confirm if the veteran 38-year-old will be signing, they did break their silence on Tuesday morning through communications director Love Gustafsson, who told Svenska Dagbladet: “It’s amazing, but at the moment there are no official comments.

“We have some communications to make this week, but for the moment I have nothing else to say.”

Hammarby are based in Stockholm and finished third in the just-finished Swedish season, meaning they will enter the Europa League in the first qualifying round next season.

Last month, Ibrahimovic tricked his supporters by hinting at a move to Spain on his Insta page, but the post turned out to be a promotion for a gambling company.