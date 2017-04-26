Zlatan Ibrahimovic has plans for AC Milan return – report

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to have his future plans in place, if reports from the Italian media are to be believed.

As reported by Carlo Pellegatti, Premium Sport‘s AC Milan correspondent, Ibrahimovic had already decided before his serious injury that he will play one year in the MLS for Los Angeles Galaxy and then return to Milan as a director.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic left Milan in 2012 to start a new adventure in France with PSG, but the current Red Devils player could soon be set for a return to the San Siro.

The serious injury suffered in United’s Europe League match against Anderlecht could only postpone his return to the Rossoneri.

As reported by Carlo Pellegatti, Premium Sport‘s well informed Milan correspondent, Ibrahimovic had already decided before his serious injury that he will play one year in the MLS for Los Angeles Galaxy and then return to Milan as a director.

The 35-year-old suffered significant knee ligament damage, along with United team-mate Marcos Rojo, during last week’s Europa League win over Anderlecht and both are expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The Swedish striker’s one-year deal at Old Trafford expires this summer and United boss Jose Mourinho fears his recovery will be “really, really hard”, given his age.

Zlatan, however, has vowed that injuries will not end his career and that he will be back.

“First of all, thank you for all the support and love,” he said in a post on his Instagram page. “It’s no news I got injured so I will be out of football for a while.

“I will go through this like everything else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn’t be any problem.

“One thing is for sure, I decide when it’s time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon.”