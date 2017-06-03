Zlatan Ibrahimovic has “played last Man Utd game” – report

Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played his last game for Manchester United, according to reports.

This is according to the Daily Express, who claim that following his knee injury, United have informed the striker that he will not be offered a new deal at the club.

Ibrahimovic’s 12-month deal expires on June 30, with widespread reports suggesting he would trigger a one-year extension to stay at Old Trafford.

The former Inter, Milan and PSG star will turn 36 next year, and the Red Devils believe his wage demands mean they cannot justify keeping him.

Zlatan earns a huge £367,000 a week, which amounts to around £19million a year, a figure which represents significant investment given he is expected to miss the start of next season while recovering.

As a result, Jose Mourinho has reportedly earmarked a number of huge names as possible replacements, including Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.