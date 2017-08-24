Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new Manchester United deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has re-signed for Manchester United on a one-year deal, the club have announced.

A statement on United’s official website revealed that the striker is back at Old Trafford on a short-term deal, with a new squad number.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will continue his journey with the club and has signed a one-year contract. He will wear the number 10 shirt.”

Jose Mourinho said: “We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted it is a case of finishing off the job which his ligament injury interrupted.

“I am back to finish what I started,” the former PSG man stated.

“It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch.”