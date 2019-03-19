Zlatan in astonishing verbal blast of Man Utd legends Scholes, Neville

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hit out at Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Paul Scholes for their constant criticism of the club.

The veteran striker made a big impact during his year-long stay at Old Trafford, helping the club win the Europa League and the League Cup in a season that, despite being cut short by a knee injury, saw him score 22 times for the club.

Ibrahimovic, now with Los Angeles Galaxy, admits he enjoyed his time in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho, but claims it was not easy under the constant criticism of the former United stars, who both now work as prominent TV pundits.

“Everything that happens is judged by the era of [Sir Alex] Ferguson,” Ibrahimovic told the Daily Mirror. “They are saying if Ferguson was here, this would not happen, Ferguson would not do it like that.

“Ferguson would do it like this. Everything was Ferguson.

“Ferguson has his place in history at this club but now the club continues. It has to find its own identity and it is difficult.”

Mourinho, in particular, found it hard to go more than a month without finding himself subject to criticism from the duo and the Portuguese often had verbal sparring with the ex-United stars.

But Zlatan has hinted the pair should consider their words more carefully in future if they want the club to have a better chance of success.

“They are not there any more,” Ibrahimovic continued. “They are on TV and complaining all the time because they are not active in the club.

“If you want to work in the club, go and search for work in the club.

“So you cannot be on TV and always complaining and criticising. Yeah, ok, you’ve had your time, we know it.

“With Pogba, he was with United when he was young, then he went out and he came back.

“And in the circle of Ferguson, they don’t like that. Because they stayed all their life under Ferguson and they never moved from Ferguson.

“And they didn’t even talk if Ferguson didn’t tell them to open their mouth.

“So now if they are talking, I don’t know whether Ferguson gave them permission or not.”

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, has waxed lyrical about Mourinho’s successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and talked of the main differences in their management.