Zlatan insists he is ‘not arrogant’ ahead of Man Utd debut

Manchester United’s new striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he is a family man and not a bad boy ahead of the new Premier League season.

Ibrahimovic joined the Red Devils on a free transfer after four years with PSG in Ligue 1, having previously had spells with Malmo, Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The Swedish superstar is renowned for coming out with brilliant one-liners such as “a World Cup without me is nothing to watch” and “I don’t think you can score as spectacular a goal as those of Zlatan in a video game”.

However, United’s new number nine admitted that his self-confidence should be seen as a positive thing.

“I’m a normal person,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“People have the image of me that I’m a bad boy; I’m this and I’m that. People are curious: ‘How is this Zlatan?’

“I’m a family guy. I’m taking care of my family, but when I come on the pitch I’m a lion. That’s the big difference.

“I don’t believe I’m arrogant in the way that people think. I’m confident. I believe in myself. That’s not being arrogant. That’s something I believe is an individual strength in the human being.”

After re-uniting with former boss Jose Mourinho, Zlatan revealed last month that he was delighted to be part of the United squad.

“I’m super excited. I am super, super happy” he told MUTV.

“Finally it is done! There have been a lot of talks but it has come to the moment where everything is done. Now we start, now the hard work starts.

“I am super happy and just waiting to get to know the guys, to train and I am here in the training facility. It looks like it is a big club, a huge club, so I am excited.”