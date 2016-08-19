Zlatan insists United becoming ‘better and better’ after Saints win

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was delighted having made the perfect start to life at Old Trafford, scoring a brace as Manchester United beat Southampton 2-0.

United took the lead after 36 minutes as Ibrahimovic was well placed in the centre of the box to head home Wayne Rooney’s pinpoint cross for his third goal of the season.

The Swedish striker doubled his and his side’s tally seven minutes after the break as he drilled a penalty into the bottom corner after Luke Shaw was brought down by substitute Jordy Clasie.

He told told Sky Sports 1: “If the team does good the individual does good always. I tried to do what I’m best at, create chances and help my team-mates and then scoring goals.

“So far three goals in total. I’m happy for the team, two games, two wins. We’re becoming better and better, it was the first game at home and we won it. It’s a good start.

“We need to get used to winning because the mental part is also important. Not only on the physical part so we’re happy, we’re happy for the three points and the first game at home also, we need to settle in – the rest will come by itself.”

When questioned on what they had improved on, he explained: “Everything. I’m new in the team, I’m here not even a month, Paul was still at home….we need to get to know the players, the way we play and the simple things. Outside the pitch, inside the pitch is also new.

“We need to get to know this club. We get to know the philosophy of the coach also, which I’m used to from before. Everything is new, it’s like a big puzzle we need to put the puzzle together and then we work through everything.”