Zlatan likens himself to movie character as he begins Galaxy spell

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists the “lion is hungry” as he embarks on a fresh challenge with LA Galaxy.

The former Sweden striker completed a move to the MLS side last week, announcing his arrival in style by taking out a full-page advert in a local newspaper, after securing an early release from his contract at Manchester United.

The 36-year-old, who has battled back from a serious knee injury, is heading towards the latter stages of his career.

But Ibrahimovic still believes he has plenty to offer in a Galaxy shirt.

“I feel young. I said once before I feel like Benjamin Button,” he told a press conference screened live on the Galaxy’s official website.

“I was born old, now I will die young. Don’t worry about my age. When I came to England they all said I was old and I came in a wheelchair.

“After three months I conquered England and they said I was flying. This is only numbers.

“I know what I am able to do and I know what I will do. I come here to win. I feel excited. The lion is hungry.”

Ibrahimovic arrived in Los Angeles to a hero’s welcome on Friday, becoming the latest in a long line of superstars to sign for the Galaxy.

David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Keane and Ashley Cole have all represented the Galaxy.

And Ibrahimovic believes that was one of the main reasons why he joined the club.

“They called and I answered,” the Swede said.

“They are the most successful club in the US, the MLS, and I think it is the right environment for me.

“They are used to getting players from Europe in this situation and there are good people behind the club. I see the potential.

“I am just an extra puzzle in the big puzzle. I choose LA Galaxy because I wanted it. I know what I can bring it, and I will bring it. I am not arrogant, I am confident.”

Ibrahimovic has met his new team-mates and had his first training session in Galaxy colours, putting him in the frame for a debut in the LA derby on Saturday.

“This thing was supposed to happen a couple of years before but it didn’t,” he added.

“I am here now. The destiny was that it was supposed to happen, the question was only when. I am happy to be here.

“Finally I am here, I am excited and looking forward to playing. I am looking forward to getting on the field.”