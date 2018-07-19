Zlatan makes Pogba prediction after impressive World Cup
Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes his former Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba has silenced his critics with his displays at the World Cup.
The LA Galaxy forward was previously at Old Trafford with Pogba, who has endured slightly mixed fortunes since returning to United from Juventus.
The France star was, however, in fine form at the World Cup and was among the scorers in the final in Russia as the French beat Croatia 4-2 in the final on Sunday.
“You don’t need to answer by your mouth, you can answer by your feet, and do what you are good at. That is the way it is supposed to be and the way I like to do it.
“He is young. He won the World Cup, he was in the Champions League final (with Juventus), the Europa League final (with United), the European (Championship) final (with France) – and he won many titles at Juventus.
“What more is there to say? Just enjoy the games and I know he will become better.”
Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.