Zlatan makes Pogba prediction after impressive World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes his former Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba has silenced his critics with his displays at the World Cup.

The LA Galaxy forward was previously at Old Trafford with Pogba, who has endured slightly mixed fortunes since returning to United from Juventus.

The France star was, however, in fine form at the World Cup and was among the scorers in the final in Russia as the French beat Croatia 4-2 in the final on Sunday.

And Ibrahimovic said: “I played with him for two years and people like to give their opinion, which they have the right to do.

“They judge but I think the result speaks for itself.