Zlatan posts farewell message as Man Utd deal officially ends

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims he “conquered English football” after officially leaving Manchester United and becoming a free agent.

The Sweden striker bagged 28 goals and looked certain to extend his stay at Old Trafford by a further year until a seriosu ACL injury in the Europa League semi-finals brought his time in England to a premature halt.

The former Juventus and Barcelona man is now focusing on his rehabilitation ahead of his likely return to action in 2018, but after his Manchester United contract came to an end, Ibrahimovic said: “I came. I said. I conquered.”

I came. I said. I conquered. A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

United are in the process of seeking his replacement and talks with Alvaro Morata are believed to be at an advanced stage as the club closes on his £70m signing.