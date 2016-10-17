Zlatan: ‘Special One convinced me’ to join United, not LvG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he rejected Man United when Louis van Gaal was in charge, but was eager to join once Jose Mourinho took over.

The Red Devils made a first approach back in the summer of 2015, ahead of the season where the Dutchman’s side would finish fifth and ultimately without Champions League football.

However, once Jose Mourinho got in touch about a reunion with the former Inter Milan star, the move then became a very easy decision.

“There were talks about me coming to United one year ago, that is correct. But I didn’t believe in it then because it was not the right moment.

“Then they get the Special One and, when the Special One calls you and when he starts to talk to you, you are already convinced. He didn’t need to talk a lot to convince me.

“It was only enough to call me and say, ‘Listen, I’m waiting for you in Manchester,’ and I was coming.”