Zlatan sweats on FA verdict after apologising for Man Utd draw

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to find out on Monday if he faces an FA charge for violent conduct after taking responsibility for their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

The Swede was involved in two ugly incidents with Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings – and both players are expected to receive retribution from the FA after the incidents were missed by match officials.

The incidents were discussed in length by the Sky Sports studio panel – and you can read the verdicts of Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Gary Neville here.

Speaking about the result which denied United the chance to move into the top four, Ibrahinovic said: “It was very disappointing.

“I take full responsibility for missing goals and missing the penalty. I have no problem with taking the blame. That is the game.

“I should have scored. We created a lot of chances. The penalty is the one I am most angry about. But I just have to keep my head up and continue to work hard and there is a new game on Thursday. Hopefully, we didn’t repeat what we did today.

“We had a great chance to get into the top four but we didn’t. The whole team are very disappointed.

“The opportunity will come. We just have to keep going and when we are there I think we will stay there.

“Last week we had a fantastic week and it could be the effect of that you saw here, maybe we were too confident, I don’t know.”

United’s tough day could worsen if Ibrahimovic is sanctioned.

Press Association Sport understands the FA has been gathering all available footage of Saturday’s incidents as it waits for the referee’s report to arrive on Monday.

If the officials confirm they did not see the Ibrahimovic and Mings flare-ups, then the cases will go to the review panel that decides on not-seen incident.

Comprised of three ex-referees that do not confer or consult, they come back one-by-one with their decision with a unanimous view required for action to be taken.

“It is what it is,” Ibrahimovic said. “I am not a player who will stand here and blame a player. What happens on the field stays on the field.

“I can talk about my situation. I jumped straight up, he jumps in for me, I jump very high and protect myself at the same time as I always do and go for the ball.

“He jumps into me and jumps into my elbow. Hopefully he is not injured.

“Nothing on purpose. It had nothing to do with the situation before because I didn’t even know who had stepped on me. It is the game, the game is hard.”

Asked if he was worried about retrospective action, Ibrahimovic said: “I respect every decision. I am not here to attack anybody. My purpose was not to do that. The game is hard.”