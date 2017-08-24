Zlatan targeting October game vs. Spurs for Man Utd comeback

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly targeting Manchester United’s game against Spurs in October as his comeback.

A report in the Sun states that the ex-Sweden international will sign a new short-term contract at Old Trafford.

An announcement of the new deal is expected in the coming days, putting an end to speculation that he has played his last game for the club.

The former AC Milan man suffered a serious knee ligament injury in April and was expected to be out until the new year, but is now hoping to come back much sooner than that.

The report claims that Jose Mourinho could have his Swedish striker available as early as Spurs’ visit on October 28.

There were talks of Ibrahimovic moving to the MLS or back to Milan should he fail to agree new terms with Manchester United, however it appears his heart is firmly set on continuing his stay at Old Trafford.