Zlatan the ‘dream signing’ for us, claims Serie A giants

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be the perfect signing for Napoli, according to their club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Ibrahimovic’s United future is still unknown, with reports suggesting that the striker is set for key talks with Jose Mourinho this week.

They are expected to meet to finalise a year extension to his contract, after a highly successful first season at Old Trafford.

However, speculation surrounding the striker’s future is starting to mount, with MLS and Chinese Super League clubs keen to throw money at the 35-year-old to secure his signature.

Now, Napoli president De Laurentiis has added to the on-going saga, suggesting that Ibrahimovic would be the perfect signing.

“My dream signing? I always try to go forward with what I have,’ he said.

“One that I would like, though, is that giant who is at Manchester United now. I had him as a dinner guest in Los Angeles and he’s incredibly nice, even though he always seems angry.

“You know the one I’m talking about, right?”

De Laurentiis’ declaration comes just weeks after Ibrahimovic’s agent stated that his client would love to end his career at Napoli.

“As for Ibrahimovic, he’s always been in love with Naples and the passion of the Neapolitans,” Raiola told Radio CRC.