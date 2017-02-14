Zlatan the heir to Cantona’s Man Utd crown, says Galtier

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been likened to Manchester United legend Eric Cantona by St Etienne boss Christophe Galtier ahead of their Europa League clash.

Galtier is one of Cantona’s closest friends having come through at Marseilles as players together, and has faced Ibrahimovic on numerous occasions during the Swede’s time in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, and he hasn’t hesitated to make the comparison.

“He (Ibrahimovic) has a big, big, big, big, massive personality,” Galtier told the Telegraph. “But every time I met him there was mutual respect. We played a lot against PSG and in the beginning we won but after Ibra arrived – it was blah, blah, blah…goal, goal, goal.

“I love those kind of players. They are strong. Very strong. When I look at Ibra I think of Eric Cantona. Big personality. He can get mad in one second, say big things, and then, ‘OK, I said it.’

“But, above all, an incredible player. And he scores. Goals, goals, goals. Lots of people said he would find it difficult in England but, already, 20 goals.

“He is a great professional. He sets an example. I think that’s why they brought him to Manchester. Like Cantona.”