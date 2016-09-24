Super agent Mino Raiola has revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic jokingly suggested he would break his legs if he let Paul Pogba transfer anywhere else than Manchester United.

Pogba left United in 2012, but after four years at Juventus – where he won four Serie A titles – he returned to Old Trafford in a world-record deal worth a staggering £89million.

There was speculation at the time that the Frenchman might be holding out for a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid but that never materialised.

And Raiola has admitted that Ibrahimovic – who signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer over the summer – got a phone call off the Swede to make sure the Pogba deal was going to be completed.

“Zlatan had signed for Manchester United, called me up and told me: ‘Don’t transfer Pogba elsewhere or I’ll break your legs’,” Raiola told Dutch publication De Volkskrant.

Mino Raiola in @volkskrant: "Zlatan had signed for #MUFC, called me up & told me: 'Don't transfer Pogba elsewhere or I'll break your legs'." — Kristof Terreur ? (@HLNinEngeland) September 24, 2016

Although Pogba has come in for some early criticism during his first campaign back at United, Raiola thinks the club will see him shine if they start him on the left of midfield.

“Pogba still has to find his place in the team. My preferred position for him: left attacking midfielder,” Raiola added.

“With his power, stamina and technique… Pogba would be unplayable in that role. But Mourinho takes the decisions.”