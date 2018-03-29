Zlatan took astronomical pay cut to make LA Galaxy move

Former Manchester United attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly taken a 95 per cent pay cut to sign for LA Galaxy.

The Sweden legend announced his arrival with the MLS outfit last week by taking out a full-page advert in the LA Times.

However, despite his excitement at a fresh start in the US, his salary will take a huge hit when he heads to the West Coast, according to a report in The Sun.

The 36-year-old was on a bumper £19m-a-year at Old Trafford – which worked out at around £365,000-a-week.

But Sports Illustrated have revealed that his new figures are much lower due to the strict wage restrictions in place within the MLS.

Teams are only allowed four franchise player spots, while their wage limit cannot exceed £2.8m per annum.

All that means Ibrahimovic’s deal is worth only £16,000-a-week and £850,000 yearly.

