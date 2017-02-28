Zlatan’s agent drops more hints over Man Utd departure

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has refused to deny his client could leave Manchester United in the summer.

The 35-year-old has been in sensational form for the Red Devils since joining the club for free in the summer, becoming a fans favourite at Old Trafford.

His goals have been crucial to United this campaign, taking his tally up to 26 this season with his brace against Southampton in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Speculation around his future is now rife, with the Swede coy about the possibility of a second season in Manchester recently.

Now his agent has added to the uncertainty, declaring ‘anything can happen’.

Mino Raiola, who represents Ibra, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, told talkSPORT in an interview: “I never speak about contract details with the press – I think that’s something between the player, the club and myself.

“I think we should keep it that way and just enjoy the moment and we’ll see what happens next year.”

When Raiola was asked directly about his client staying in Manchester, he said: “I don’t disclude anything. Anything can happen and we will see what happens.

“We’re now concentrated on the next cup. This was a very important cup and very emotional for him, for me and for Mourinho too.

“So let’s just try to give the fans some more cups.”

At 35 years old, questions were asked ahead of the season on Ibrahimovic’s capabilities to succeed in the Premier League.

However, the striker has astonished football fans around the world with both his goals and freshness on the pitch, playing more games than any other Premier League player this season.

Speaking about his terrific critic-doubting campaign, Ibra said: “I know I look good. I feel fresh. I feel good. I feel like an animal. I feel like a lion. I feel in good shape. I train hard.

“People who know me from the locker room know that I train very hard. I have an objective every season I go into.

“And to reach that objective I need to train hard and I need to suffer when I train – that is how I achieve what I achieve.

“I’m from the old school where they work hard and get what they get from doing the hard work, not like the new school where it is easy to get what you want.

“In my head I’m never satisfied – I always want more. I’m hungry to do more. That is my mentality. I’m not satisfied with what I’m doing – I always want more.

“This is my 32nd trophy (though two Serie A titles were stripped from Juventus due to the Calciopoli scandal). I’ve been in five different countries, I’ve been in the best clubs in the world and I’m repeating every year, what I am doing. This is another chapter in my career.”