Zlatan’s ‘latest’ claims over Man Utd target Lindelof ‘nothing new’

Several publications on Wednesday morning have gone big on quotes from Zlatan Ibrahimovic about Victor Lindelof – but the quotes from the Swede are nothing new.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail, among others, are on Wednesday all running with Ibrahimovic quotes where he has described Manchester United target Lindelof as a “hot” player and someone who is “ready for a big club”.

However, the quotes from Zlatan about Lindelof are over a month old.

The first is from November. The second is from December. The stories are almost a month apart, but have the exact same quotes… pic.twitter.com/zxa96jHNRG — Football365 (@F365) December 21, 2016

The Sweden centre-half has emerged as Jose Mourinho’s top target in January as he bids to shore up his defence. Reports earlier this suggested officials from the player’s club, Benfica, had flown into Manchester to wrap up the finer details of the player’s £38million switch to Old Trafford.

For the record, Ibrahimovic said of his fellow Swede: “He is growing. He has a lot of responsibility with the national team now.

“Is he good enough for United? I think he is ready for the big clubs out there. It is up to him what he wants and what the situation says. Whatever he chooses, it will be good for him.

“I know he is hot on the market so let him make the right choice for him.”

Lindelof’s potential arrival at Manchester United is likely to be their only major deal of the January transfer window, despite claims in Wednesday’s Paper Talk that they’d opened talks over a deal for Antoine Griezmann.

Lindelof’s merits have also been talked up by former United winger and another fellow Swede Jesper Blomqvist, who described the player as a cross between two former Reds centre-halves.

“I was watching the November match between Sweden and France on TV and caught a glimpse of Jose Mourinho in the stand and my first thought was that it could only be Victor Lindelof he was looking at,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

“My second thought was what a great signing that would be for the player and Manchester United. It would be perfect.

“I have seen him play for the national Under-21s the senior side and in the Champions League for Benfica and he has the right qualities.

“He’s quick, confident with the ball, likes to play and is very strong. For United fans I think the best comparisons would be with Rio Ferdinand and Ronny Johnsen. I’m not saying he is at their level yet but he is very capable of getting there.

“He’s a mature player and a mature person. One thing I do like about him is that he hasn’t gone an easy route with his career.”