Zola explains Sarri’s thinking behind strong criticism of Chelsea squad

Gianfranco Zola has given an insight into Maurizio Sarri’s weekend criticism of his Chelsea players.

Italian Sarri was fuming after the weekend’s 2-0 defeat by Arsenal and at the time claimed he was “really angry about the approach that we adopted”.

Sarri also heaped criticism on star man Eden Hazard and claimed he was “an individual” rather than a team player – which prompted Hazard to claim “I don’t care” after last night’s Carabao Cup win over Tottenham.

And speaking at today’s news conference, ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Sheff Weds, assistant boss Zola downplayed the criticism levelled by Sarri at his players.

“Sometimes the criticism is not necessarily a negative thing,” Zola said.

“We don’t question that these players can achieve peak performances, like they did yesterday.

“What we’re trying to achieve here is consistency in performances, because it’s the nature of the league.

“You can’t afford to play two games well and one game less good. The top teams are pushing.”

It certainly garnered a positive reaction, as the Blues won on the night 2-1, earning a 2-2 aggregate draw, and progressed on penalties to the February 24 final with Manchester City.

New boy Gonzalo Higuain was watching from the bench and Hazard says he is relishing the chance to play alongside the Argentina striker.

“When you see his career he has done it everywhere, Madrid, Napoli and Juventus,” Hazard said.

“I think he can do the same here. He is a top scorer, he can score anywhere.”