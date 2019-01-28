Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has revealed that new signing Gonzalo Higuain ignored orders during Sunday’s FA Cup win.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored on what could be his final appearance for the club, and Willian netted twice as the holders advanced with a 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Sheffield Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Wednesday had a penalty overturned by Video Assistant Referee Graham Scott after 22 minutes and Chelsea had a spot-kick awarded four minutes later, Willian converting from the spot, after referee Andre Marriner’s decision had been confirmed by VAR.

However, Zola has now revealed that the Brazilian was not first choice to take the penalty, but rather his new Argentine team-mate.

Zola told talkSPORT that Higuain was supposed to be on penalty duty: “In the list, he [Higuain] was the first one to take the penalty.

“But they spoke to each other – sometimes this happens. It was a nice gesture from Willian.”

Willian also discussed the decision making process before the spot kick, saying: “I want to give him the ball.

“I wanted him to score the first goal today. But it will come soon.”

