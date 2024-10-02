Zubimendi breaks silence on rejecting Liverpool as Man City prepare to steal signing

Zubimendi could be on the move to England, though not to Liverpool

Martin Zubimendi has spoken out on his decision to reject Liverpool over the summer, while speculation he could sign with Manchester City continues to grow.

Zubimendi was Liverpool’s No 1 transfer target over the summer irrespective of position. However, despite Liverpool’s willingness to pay the midfielder’s full €60m valuation, Zubimendi stunned the Reds when opting to stay loyal to Real Sociedad. The 25-year-old has now broken his silence on rejecting Liverpool when speaking to Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

“My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times,” said Zubimendi. “So far, things have gone well for me.

“It is true that there was a lot of noise. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. There is a lot of noise because of the press but in the end everything is easier than all that.”

Real Sociedad have started the new campaign in disastrous fashion, producing a record of two wins, three draws and four defeats from their nine games in all competitions.

When asked if Real Sociedad’s poor start has Zubimendi wishing he had made the move, he replied: “Of course I don’t regret it, I can’t think that after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within.

“I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train and I’m excited about having a good season.”

Man City could succeed where Liverpool failed

TEAMtalk has been told Liverpool do retain an interest in bringing Zubimendi to Anfield in a future window if the opportunity arose.

He was earmarked as the ideal candidate to pull the strings and control the tempo in Arne Slot’s midfield and the club’s appreciation of his skillset is still present.

However, on the back of losing Rodri to season-ending knee surgery, it’s Man City who are now emerging as the likeliest club to bring Zubimendi to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk has confirmed Zubimendi is one of four midfield maestros Man City are casting their eye over ahead of the January window.

Football Insider subsequently echoed our claims regarding City’s interest. FI also stressed Pep Guardiola’s side have a ‘huge transfer kitty’ they’re ready to spend mid-season.

Noticias de Gipuzkoa have now become the latest to talk up City’s interest.

Their article stated: ‘While the echoes of the Reds’ interest have not yet disappeared, now the one that appears is that of Manchester City due to Rodri ‘s serious injury.’

Nunez exit clarified / Tchouameni, Robinson both wanted

In other news, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has debunked speculation Liverpool could sell Darwin Nunez to Atletico Madrid.

Reports in Spain had talked up a Nunez sale along with Liverpool signing Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as the replacement. Neither deal has legs, according to Romano.

However, Liverpool do continue to be linked with making a move for Rodrygo’s Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds attempted to sign the French midfielder while on the books at Monaco back in 2022 and reports claim they could succeed at the second time of asking next summer.

Finally, Manchester United are reportedly accelerating plans to sign Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson who is also on Liverpool’s radar. The Reds have been linked with making a move in January and a bidding war could erupt.

Zubimendi an adequate Rodri replacement?