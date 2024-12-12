Zubimendi to Liverpool clears huge hurdle after reason he won’t join Man City emerges

Liverpool and Manchester City have been heavily linked with Martin Zubimendi

Manchester City intend to spend heavily in January and WILL sign a central midfielder, though why Liverpool target, Martin Zubimendi, won’t be moving to the Etihad has come to light.

Man City’s season has capitulated in the absence of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri. The club have won just once in their last 10 matches, are out of the League Cup, trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by eight points despite playing an extra game, and sit 22nd in the Champions League group phase.

Clearly, Rodri’s season-long absence with an ACL injury isn’t the only problem, though it may well be the biggest.

To save their ailing season, Man City aim to strengthen in the upcoming winter window, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Via his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed Man City’s intention is to spend heavily next month and a new central midfielder will be signed. Additions could come in other positions too, though signing a Rodri replacement is priority number one.

Romano did not speculate as to who could arrive, though numerous reports and our own information at TEAMtalk have all confirmed Martin Zubimendi is a target.

But according to a fresh update from The Telegraph, the Real Sociedad maestro harbours one very understandable concern about joining Man City that is almost certain to prevent a transfer.

The report stated Zubimendi ‘is said to have reservations about the prospect of playing the role of understudy to Rodri once he returns.’

In other words, Zubimendi fears that after six months of deputising for Rodri, he’ll be facing up to the prospect of years on the bench when his fellow Spaniard returns.

Liverpool want Martin Zubimendi in January

News of Zubimendi being highly unlikely to join Man City will raise spirits even higher than they already are over at Anfield.

Liverpool pushed hard to sign Zubimendi last summer after identifying the 25-year-old as the perfect player for an Arne Slot midfield.

Yet despite being willing to pay the €60m it takes to unlock his signing, Real Sociedad succeeded with a last-ditch charm offensive and convinced their homegrown star to stay.

However, reports in Spain over the past few weeks have claimed Zubimendi has experienced a change of heart. The midfielder is understood to now look favourably upon taking the next step in his career with a move to the Premier League specifically.

That is music to the ears of Liverpool after TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, brought news of the Reds lining up a double deal in January worth £91m.

Aside from Zubimendi, Liverpool also want to sign Bournemouth left-back, Milos Kerkez, to serve as Andy Robertson’s long-term successor.

Sources informed Gillan that unlike in the summer, a winter window move for Zubimendi should be relatively straightforward to pull off.

And with The Telegraph explaining why Man City aren’t expected to be a threat despite aiming to sign a central midfielder, another obstacle has been removed from Liverpool’s path.

IN FOCUS: Martin Zubimendi profile: €60m midfield gem perfect for Slot’s Liverpool revamp

Latest Liverpool news – Alphonso Davies / Joao Pedro

In other news, The Athletic claimed Alphonso Davies would favour a move to Liverpool over Manchester United if moving to England.

Davies, 24, is out of contract next summer and will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides from January 1.

But for the time being at least, the expectation is Davies will ultimately renew his contract with Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, Brazilian outlet UOL claimed Liverpool intend to open talks with Brighton in January regarding Joao Pedro.

In lieu of Brighton being notoriously tough negotiators, Liverpool aim to get the ball rolling in January ahead of Pedro arriving at Anfield in the summer.

Pedro can operate up front or behind the striker in the No 10 role usually occupied by Dominik Szoboszlai. He’s scored 24 goals in 49 matches since joining Brighton for £30m in 2023.

POLL: Who was Jurgen Klopp’s greatest signing?