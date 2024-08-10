Zubimendi to Liverpool and Merino to Arsenal BOTH under threat, as Real Sociedad make last-gasp powerplay

Real Sociedad are ready to make one dramatic last attempt to prevent Martin Zubimendi from joining Liverpool and Mikel Merino from signing with Arsenal, and a report has revealed whether it’s likely to be successful.

The LaLiga side are facing up to a monumental crisis just one week away from the new season in Spain beginning. Merino and Zubimendi are unquestionably two of Real Sociedad’s finest assets, though both players are the subject of strong interest from cash-rich Premier League giants.

Liverpool have made Zubimendi, 25, their primary transfer target. New boss Arne Slot is seeking a classy and technically-gifted No 6 to control the tempo in his midfield and help pass teams into submission.

Merino, meanwhile, is being eyed by Arsenal to complete a dazzling midfield triumvirate with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with Merino on a four-year deal running until 2028. Liverpool haven’t yet agreed terms with Zubimendi, though various trusted sources have claimed the expectation is Zubimendi will say yes to the Reds.

Now, according to Basque outlet Noticias De Gipuzkoa, Real Sociedad are preparing a last-ditch attempt to stifle both moves and retain their star midfielders. Noticias De Gipuzkoa’s base is the city of San Sebastian where Real Sociedad are situated.

Real Sociedad spare no expense for Zubimendi and Merino

They stated Real Sociedad are ready to open the chequebook and make Zubimendi and Merino the two highest paid players at the club. Doing so would see the pair surpass captain and star forward, Mikel Oyarzabal, in the salary stakes.

However, the report then goes on to deliver a series of promising updates from the perspectives of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Firstly, it’s noted that even the much improved salaries Real Sociedad would offer would still pale in comparison to what Zubimendi would earn at Liverpool and Merino at Arsenal.

Furthermore, Merino has reportedly already informed the club he wishes to join the Gunners. It’s also claimed Liverpool ‘believe [Zubimendi] has given them his word’ [on signing for Liverpool].

The situation is thus described as a ‘dire’ one for Real Sociedad.

How much Liverpool, Arsenal deals will cost

Finally, Noticias De Gipuzkoa suggested that Real Sociedad’s monetary powerplay will come too late and news of both transfers being agreed could arrive as early as this weekend.

‘Everything seems to indicate that Merino’s future will be resolved in the coming days with the announced Gunner offensive.’ the report stated.

‘While the Zubimendi case could still experience more episodes, although it is not ruled out that it will be definitively closed this weekend.’

Zubimendi can be plucked out of Real Sociedad via a €60m/£51m release clause. If Liverpool do trigger the clause, the fee must be paid up front and in full.

Real Sociedad had initially hoped to collect around €50m if selling Merino this summer.

However, the Spaniard has entered the last year of his deal and with the club’s bargaining position weakened, reports state they’ll accept a fee in the €25m-€30m range.

