On-loan Norwich full-back Brandon Williams could face action from the Canaries over his social media post following their latest defeat.

The Canaries have suffered another dismal season upon their return to the Premier League. They have never looked like mounting a survival challenge and they will subsequently face relegation again this season.

However, Williams – who is on loan from Manchester United – has proved one of the bright sparks for Norwich.

According to the Daily Mirror, though, the 21-year-old’s latest social media activity could get him in trouble.

He posted a picture on Instagram of him putting his middle figure up and captioned it “What a beautiful day. Easy up Norwich City”.

The post came after Norwich suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to West Ham to compound their misery. Williams later deleted the post and it is not clear who he was aiming the gesture at.

Meanwhile, there were suggestions that Williams was followed by fans on his way home.

He responded to such claims with a post of his dog, captioned: “For the people that followed me, he’s always awake”.

Williams has made 26 Premier League appearances for Norwich this season.

Overall, he has played 29 times with FA Cup and Carabao Cup duties thrown in.

Norwich’s relegation was confirmed at the end of April after they lost 2-0 to Aston Villa and Burnley came from behind to beat Watford.

Despite the club facing another season in the Championship, Canaries fans have called on the club to take Williams with them.

He has proved a consistent performer and supporters unveiled a banner at Villa calling for Norwich to do a deal with Man Utd.

Brandon Williams has Man Utd focus

However, the Norwich full-back could yet become a key part of new United manager Erik ten Hag’s plan.

Current Old Trafford interim boss Ralf Rangnick reportedly spoke to Williams at Carrow Road when the two sides met in December.

Rangnick reportedly assured Williams that he would become a key figure for the club. The German coach is soon starting a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, Williams recently insisted that there is “no point” returning to United without the promise of regular minutes.