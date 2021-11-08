Norwich ‘open talks’ with Lampard who boasts rare advantage they seek

Norwich have ‘opened talks’ with Frank Lampard after sacking Daniel Farke on Saturday, and the ex-Chelsea boss holds a unique advantage over many of his rivals, per a report.

The Canaries relieved Farke of his duties on Saturday evening despite registering their first league win of the season just hours prior. The German had overseen two promotions from the Championship, but replicating their form in the top flight had always proved difficult.

Sporting director Stuart Webber outlined the club’s reasoning behind the move. It stands to reason that the decision to axe Farke had been made prior to their Brentford victory.

Now, attention has quickly turned to who Norwich will appoint as the international break looms. And according to various outlets, the early favourite is Chelsea icon Frank Lampard.

The 43-year-old laid the foundations at Stamford Bridge upon which Thomas Tuchel has since flourished. Since being cut from Chelsea in January, Lampard has remained without a new managerial job.

The Independent claimed Lampard is the current frontrunner. At present, he is ahead of fellow candidates Russell Martin, Steve Bruce, Mark Robins, Chris Hughton and Roy Hodgson.

Football Insider take it a step further, insisting Norwich have ‘opened talks’ with Lampard. And according to the outlet, key to Lampard’s appeal is his experience managing at both Premier League and Championship level.

The former midfielder’s first job in management was at Derby County where he guided them to the play-off final. Lampard’s Championship experience could serve him well if Norwich fail to beat the drop this season.

Additionally, that narrative would suggest Lampard would remain in the Canaries hot-seat even if they were relegated. That type of job security may appeal after his previous stint at Chelsea was cut short mid-season.

Farke’s last words as Norwich boss

Meanwhile, one of Farke’s final acts as Norwich boss was to claim the season is a “marathon”, not a sprint.

Farke told BBC Sport: “To have the first win under the belt is a big relief for the whole club and the players.

“There was some criticism and pressure. We need to win many, many points and it feels good to have the three points today.

“I am always balanced. They were all tight games before, we had no chance against the top three but other games were tight. It shows football is about fine margins.

“It is a marathon, a long road. I feel the longer we work together the better we will be as a team. I can’t guarantee we will stay up but I can guarantee there is so much fight and so much spirit.

“Better not write us off.”

