Celtic poised to strengthen attack with Championship forward in advanced talks over loan

Celtic are in advanced talks over the loan signing of Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah from Norwich City, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Celtic have made a fine start to the post-Ange Postecoglou era and sit top of the Scottish Premiership table, five points ahead of bitter rivals Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers has been on the lookout for attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window, completing the signing of Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn from Austrian side Rapid Wien earlier this month.

And TEAMtalk can reveal that Celtic’s transfer activity is poised to continue with the club in advanced talks with Norwich over the loan signing of Idah, who has registered six goals and a single assist in 28 Championship appearances so far this season.

The revelation of Celtic’s interest in Idah comes after Norwich agreed a deal to sign forward Sydney van Hooijdonk on loan from Bologna with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Celtic set to sign Adam Idah on loan from Norwich

TEAMtalk understands that Celtic were offered 23-year-old Van Hooijdonk but declined, instead turning their attention to Idah.

A deal to take Idah to Celtic Park is expected to be completed soon and is believed to be a straight loan with no option to buy, with the 22-year-old travelling to the Scottish capital on Wednesday to finalise a move.

Speaking after Norwich’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Liverpool last Sunday, Norwich manager David Wagner admitted he was reluctant to let Idah leave with his squad short on numbers – but conceded the situation could change as the transfer deadline edged ever close.

He said: “We are not super strong in numbers in general for the squad – and on the striker position as well – so I can’t see this happening.

“But you know as well as I do that everything I tell you today might not stay the same in the next four days.

“I don’t expect anything, but the transfer window is sometimes very crazy.”

Cork-born Idah has three Republic of Ireland goals to his name, having made his debut international debut in September 2020.

Idah cemented his place as a regular in the Republic of Ireland squad in 2023, registering three goals – including one against the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Dublin – in nine appearances last year.

