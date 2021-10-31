Shift in stance as Farke admits lingering issue behind lack of Norwich luck

Daniel Farke admitted that a “little lack of quality” is behind Norwich City being “always unlucky” after their wait for a win went on.

Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the table after picking up just two points from their opening 10 games. Many felt they would make a better attempt at staying up this time after earning an instant promotion. But it already looks like they may be destined for the Championship again unless something major changes.

On Sunday they slipped to a 2-1 loss to Leeds United, themselves a side who have been struggling in the first few weeks of the season.

Andrew Omobamidele scored for Norwich but it was in between two quickfire Leeds goals.

The wait for a win goes on for the Canaries and Farke knows this was the kind of match they had to get a better result from.

“This game sums up the story of the season,” he said. “We have played the top three – at home to Liverpool, away to Manchester City, away to Chelsea – and let’s be honest we had no chance.

“All the other games were competitive, close, tight and we get many compliments. We are many times the better side but we are not playing for words, we are playing for points.

“We come away with goalless draws (against Burnley and Brighton), we lose by the odd goal and we are unlucky but when you are always unlucky it is down to a little lack of quality.”

Norwich face a tough few months ahead as they aim to prove they belong at Premier League level.

But reinforcements may be required to their squad and Farke admitted they are lacking in both directions.

“What is lacking is the quality in both boxes and we have to add this. This is what we need to improve,” Farke added.

“In general this type of game you need to win the points in order to earn the right to stay at this level next season. In home games when you put in performances like this, against teams around us, we need the points.

“It was disappointing and not good enough.”

Bielsa sends message to Farke

In his own post-match interviews, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa addressed Norwich’s situation as well.

Bielsa wished Farke well after acknowledging how he is facing the challenges of management.

“The job of a coach has some very difficult things you have to live with,” he said.

“Especially with Norwich’s manager, he has shown a big spiritual fortitude and I hope he can come back from this situation.”

Next up for Norwich is a trip to fellow promoted side Brentford next weekend in what could be a crucial game.

