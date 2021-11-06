Norwich City dismiss Daniel Farke just hours after first Prem win of season

Norwich City have sacked Daniel Farke just hours after he led them to their first Premier League win of the season.

It took Norwich 11 games to get their first win of the season in the league. They beat Brentford 2-1 away from home. However, they are still bottom of the table after Newcastle overtook them thanks to their own draw with Brighton.

Norwich have acted now and given Farke his marching orders – as well as backroom staff members Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John – despite things taking a turn for the better.

Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one.

“I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status.

“All at Norwich City should be forever grateful to Daniel and his staff for the significant role they have played in our journey. They helped deliver two Championship titles, many memorable moments and they all fully bought into our philosophy and what it means to be part of this football club.

“Daniel and his staff will always be welcome back here. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their hard work and wish them well for the future.

“It’s important that we now look forward. We have 27 league games remaining and a long way to go in the current season. We know we have the ability within our playing squad and staff to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”

Farke had been in charge since 2017 and his contract was due to run until 2025. He had previously led Norwich to promotion to the Premier League on two separate occasions.

But last time they were in the top flight they went down instantly and their early form has suggested a repeat scenario is possible.

They will therefore be making a change and have chosen the beginning of the international break to do so.

Farke had faith in Norwich

After the win over Brentford, Farke suggested he and his players would keep fighting for safety.

Farke told BBC Sport: “To have the first win under the belt is a big relief for the whole club and the players.

“There was some criticism and pressure. We need to win many, many points and it feels good to have the three points today.

“I am always balanced. They were all tight games before, we had no chance against the top three but other games were tight. It shows football is about fine margins.

“It is a marathon, a long road. I feel the longer we work together the better we will be as a team. I can’t guarantee we will stay up but I can guarantee there is so much fight and so much spirit.

“Better don’t write us off.”

Someone else will now be taking the reins, though, with Norwich saying an additional update would follow in due course.

