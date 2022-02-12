Dean Smith laments killer moment in Norwich defeat but blasts ‘pathetic’ decision that followed

Dean Smith was frustrated by Norwich City’s 4-0 loss to Manchester City, not because of the scoreline but because of how they forgot their “principles” in defence.

Norwich suffered a comprehensive defeat to the champions that does no good for their own relegation battle. But the scoreline was wider than it could have been. Although the visitors dominated possession and had more shots, many felt Norwich gave them a decent game.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola opined in his own assessment that it was “difficult” as always to get the job done.

But Dean Smith felt his side could have made it more difficult for the opponents. The ex-Aston Villa boss observed some defensive deficiencies – particularly for the game-changing second goal.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s a frustrating evening. We were beaten by a really good team.

“If we get beaten 5-0 or 6-0 and they open us up and score good goals I’d be more accepting with the players. It’s the manner of goals I’m really disappointed with.

“We hung on, they missed some big chances, we had some moments ourselves. It wasn’t one-way traffic.

“The second goal kills us. We forgot our principles and allowed a tap-in. That deflated the whole stadium. It was tough after that.

“The way they play, it’s difficult for centre-halves as you don’t know who to mark. We could have got out a little quicker.”

Although the game was out of reach at the time, Smith also took issue with the fourth goal. Man City won a penalty when Liam Delap went down in the box, which Raheem Sterling missed but converted on the rebound to complete his hat-trick.

Smith does not think he should ever have had the opportunity, since the decision to award a penalty was “pathetic” in the first place.

He said: “For the fourth goal I told Andre [Marriner] – I think he’s a good referee – that decision was pathetic.”

Dean Smith stands by ‘pathetic’ claim – but optimistic about survival

In a separate interview with Match of the Day, he added: “And don’t get me started on the penalty. That is never a penalty, just two players coming together.

“He said it was for lower-body contact. I have been to see him, that’s why I called it pathetic at the time and still believe it is.”

Elsewhere in that conversation, he remained positive in his outlook of their survival chances.

Smith knows Norwich still have a number of relegation rivals to welcome to East Anglia. Therefore, although they are in the drop zone at present, they have the chance to suck others in.

He concluded: “We have got to win games to bring them into it with ourselves. All we can do is concentrate on what we do.

“It is a tough league to win in and we have got Newcastle, Burnley and Brentford still to play here. If we can win games at Carrow Road then it helps us climb out the relegation places.”

