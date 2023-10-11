Exclusive: Norwich plan to fend off big hitters Aston Villa as interest in attacking star ramps up

Norwich City are ready to offer prized asset Jonathan Rowe a bumper new contract in order to fend off mounting interest in the young attacking-midfielder.

The 20-year-old, who has come through the youth ranks at Carrow Road, made his debut in the Premier League for the Canaries two seasons ago but injuries limited him to a handful of games last term.

Indeed, he played 13 times in the top flight during the 2021/22 season, each from the bench, and he chipped in with an assist against Brentford in just his fifth game.

His injury last season meant he was only able to play three times, after the Canaries had dropped down to the Championship.

Now, Rowe has been given a chance to establish himself in the first-team by David Wagner and he has made a huge impact – playing across the forward line and midfield.

In 13 appearances so far this term, Rowe has claimed seven goals and two assists and these top performances have seen scouts flocking to Norfolk to check out his progress. His attacking haul included a goal in each of the first four games of the Championship season, and an assist in the fifth.

TEAMtalk understands that Brentford, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Burnley and Sheffield United have all taken an interest in recent weeks.

As such, Norwich are keen to bat away interest from the Premier League outfits by improving on Rowe’s terms and tying him down for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Middlesbrough star subject of fierce England v Scotland battle as Steve Clarke plans rapid promotion