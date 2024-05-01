Jon McCracken will leave Norwich City on a free transfer this summer and can choose between three leagues when deciding his next club, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

McCracken is a 23-year-old goalkeeper who spent time in the Hamilton Academical youth ranks before joining Norwich U18s in August 2016. However, he has not made a single first-team appearance as the Canaries have sent him out on numerous loan spells to gain senior experience.

The shot-stopper spent time at Bohemians and Stevenage before landing at Dundee FC in July last year.

But McCracken only played a handful of times for his new club before the loan was terminated, as Norwich needed him after selling second-choice keeper Tim Krul.

McCracken then spent just over two months at Accrington Stanley via an emergency loan, though he returned to Norwich in December.

On February 1, the former Scotland youth international moved back to Dundee FC. Overall, his record for the Scottish Premiership side stands at five clean sheets in 11 games.

McCracken had been due to return to Carrow Road this summer, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Norwich will allow him to leave for free by letting his contract expire.

McCracken has impressed scouts in Scotland and will have the opportunity to play in their top flight again next season. But he will also receive offers from English sides, as clubs in both the Championship and League One are interested.

Wherever McCracken goes, he will be aiming to fight for the No 1 shirt and finally settle down at a club for the long run.

