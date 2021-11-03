Norwich eye Newcastle managerial target amid Daniel Farke pressure

Norwich could look to bring in a manager wanted by Newcastle if they part with Daniel Farke, according to a report.

The German is coming under increasing pressure amid his team’s dire start to the campaign. The Canaries sit bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from ten matches.

Norwich and Newcastle are the only two sides yet to pick up a win this season. Magpies boss Steve Bruce left St James’ Park on October 20, partly due to the club’s big-money takeover.

Farke remained in charge when Norwich were relegated from the top flight in 2019-20. He guided the club to an immediate return as they lifted the Championship title the following year.

However, Norwich look truly out of their depth this time around and have barely put up a fight in some games. They failed to score in consecutive draws against Burnley and Brighton before being hammered 7-0 by Chelsea.

The Daily Mail provide an update on Farke’s future. They claim that doubts are beginning to emerge behind the scenes over the 45-year-old’s capabilities.

There are worries that Norwich could fail to reach the Prem’s all-time lowest points record – the 11 which Derby picked up in 2007-08.

That is despite the public support from the club’s sporting director, Stuart Webber.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is being lined up as a potential replacement. He had a hugely successful spell at the Vitality Stadium before departing in August last year.

Norwich chiefs know that the Englishman has plenty of experience in both the Prem and the Championship. He could be the man to either keep them up or steer them back into the division, should relegation occur.

Norwich are not the only club eyeing Howe’s services. Newcastle are also interested and have put him on their shortlist, alongside Villarreal’s Unai Emery.

They are expected to announce Bruce’s replacement during the upcoming international break.

Farke reacts to latest Norwich defeat

Norwich’s most recent outing was a disappointing 2-1 loss against Leeds. Andrew Omobamidele scored for the Canaries but it was in between two quickfire Leeds goals.

After the match, Farke told reporters: “This game sums up the story of the season. We have played the top three – at home to Liverpool, away to Manchester City, away to Chelsea – and let’s be honest we had no chance.

“All the other games were competitive, close, tight and we get many compliments. We are many times the better side but we are not playing for words, we are playing for points.

“We come away with goalless draws (against Burnley and Brighton), we lose by the odd goal and we are unlucky but when you are always unlucky it is down to a little lack of quality.”

