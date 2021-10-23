Daniel Farke admitted his Norwich players were “too slow in the head” after they suffered a 7-0 rout against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Mason Mount scored three times as the Blues handed the hapless 10-man Canaries a homegrown hammering to cement top spot in the Premier League. Chelsea youth products Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James set the tone with first-half goals as the Blues ran riot at Stamford Bridge.

England left-back Ben Chilwell then drilled in his fourth goal in five games for club and country, Max Aarons put through his own net and the Canaries had Ben Gibson sent off for two yellow cards.

Mount converted an 85th-minute penalty at the second attempt. He failed with his first effort only to be reprieved by Tim Krul moving prematurely off his line.

And right at the last, England star Mount tapped home from Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s cross to walk off the field with the match ball.

Speaking after the match, the Canaries boss told BBC Match of the Day: “It’s an unbelievably tough day. In all areas we were not good enough for this level.

“We spoke about this before the game. We were nowhere near to what we can play. We were too slow in the head. The goals we conceded were not even too difficult to defend against. For this world-class level we were not competitive enough.

Quality lacking from Canaries

“It’s important to always put pressure on Jorginho and Kovacic and also to protect the runs. I wish we’d done better in certain situations. We didn’t show enough quality to be competitive.

“At this level you always have pressure, but I’m just focusing on how I can help the team. It was clear before the game that it would be a tough task. At home to Leeds – these are the type of games where we need to pick up points.

“It’s not the right moment to start a discussion [about relegation]. It’s not the time to talk too much, it’s time to roll the sleeves up and work.”

RATINGS: Barnstorming Chelsea man terrorises Norwich as fellow star flourishes in adopted role