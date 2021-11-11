Frank Lampard ‘agrees’ return to management with appointment imminent

Frank Lampard will become the next manager of Norwich City, a report has claimed, after he agreed terms with the Premier League basement side.

Norwich are closing in on appointing a replacement for Daniel Farke, whom they sacked at the weekend. Farke had just led them to their first league win of the season. However, the decision had already been made for them to go their separate ways.

Farke has earned his place in Norwich folklore after guiding them to two promotions to the Premier League. However, they were relegated immediately in the first instance and are in danger of the same happening again this time around.

Therefore, the Canaries have decided to look for someone new to help their fight against relegation. A number of candidates have been linked with the vacancy. But it seems they have settled on their man.

According to Football Insider, who a few days ago revealed Norwich were in talks with Lampard, the former Chelsea manager has agreed to take over.

The ex-England international has accepted the offer presented to him. Now, he just needs to officially sign the contract and Norwich will present him as their next boss.

They will be the third club of Lampard’s managerial career. Prior to his stint with Chelsea, he coached in the Championship with Derby County.

It remains to be seen which division Norwich will end up in next season but Lampard has plenty of time to try and ensure it is still the top flight.

After 11 games of the Premier League season, City are five points adrift of safety. What remains of the international break will give their potential new boss the chance to work with his new squad and implement his ideas.

Lampard to follow Farke formula

Norwich deliberately looked for someone with an attacking philosophy not dissimilar to Farke’s. Lampard fits their criteria and they will be hoping he provides the subtle changes needed to spark a reaction.

At Carrow Road, he will reunite with midfielder Billy Gilmour. The Scotland international is currently on loan at the club from Chelsea – where Lampard handed him his senior debut.

Promoting young talent was one of the positive factors of Lampard’s time in charge of Chelsea. However, results took a turn for the worse and he lost his job in January.

Thomas Tuchel replaced him at Stamford Bridge. The German went on to lead the same squad to the Champions League trophy, justifying the decision. Even so, Lampard remains highly thought of and after a patient wait seems to have landed his next job.

Norwich’s first game after the international break will be at home to Southampton on November 20th.

READ MORE: Watford, Norwich joined by Championship clubs in race to sign keeper