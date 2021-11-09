Surprise Norwich boss contender gets huge thumbs up from Norway coach

A surprise Scandinavian contender for the vacant Norwich City job has emerged with Norway boss Stale Solbakken endorsing the manager’s credentials.

After the sacking of Daniel Farke on Saturday – just hours after the Canaries recorded their first win of the season – they are looking for a replacement. The win over Brentford looked to have given Farke some breathing space. But he was axed – a decision that was reportedly made earlier in the week.

Stuart Webber said the decision “was not an easy one” and he did not want to disrupt the team ahead of the game against Brentford,

Now sporting director Webber is hunting for Farke’s successor and Kjetil Knutsen has been named as a suitor.

Knutsen guided FK Bodø/Glimt to a 6-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma team recently. The 53-year-old guided Bodø/Glimt to their first title success in 2020 in a record season where they lost only one game.

It’s worth mentioning that Norwegian TV station TV2 say “there has been no contact” from Norwich with the manager.

However, Norway national team boss Solbakken is not surprised to see Knutsen mentioned with the Norwich job.

“He has shown he is ‘The Special One’, so it’s not so strange. When Bodø/Glimt has proven that they can assert themselves in Europe, it will always provide much more fertile ground for such speculation about other clubs,” Solbakken said, via Sport Witness.

“Bodø/Glimt have been a model club on how they have brought in players, put them into the system, player development and patience. In the last two years, it has paid off for them. So I do not think it is strange [speculation}.

“They have a sporting director who looks quite a bit to Scandinavia.

“I know him pretty well. We met at the door at Wolverhampton – he on the way in, me on the way out. I’ve talked to him a lot, even when it comes to Mathias (Normann). He’s a good guy.”

Solbakken was asked whether he expected a call from Webber to get some background information on Knutsen.

He said: “No I do not. If that happens, I think he has done the preparation himself. So I do not think you should be afraid of that.”

Farke meanwhile, has released a statement after leaving the club.

The German took over in 2017 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League.

Norwich signed the likes of Milot Rashica, Ozan Kabak and Billy Gilmour in an attempt to strengthen their squad. But Farke paid the price for a poor start.

Farke said in a statement: “We, and by that I mean our coaching staff of Edmund Riemer, Christopher John, Chris Domogalla and myself, have had a great time at Norwich which has now come to an end.

Farke: We’ll see you again

“We leave Norwich with great pride. Having worked for this exceptional club for almost four-and-a-half years means a lot to us.

“Our special thanks go to the fans who have always supported the team and us, making the many great moments at Carrow Road unforgettable. Two promotions to the Premier League together will connect us forever.

“Working with the players was a great pleasure during all that time. We had great trust in each other.

“We wish the team all the best. And we are confident that they will be successful as the team spirit in the dressing room is second to none.

“Football is a short-term business. And for that we were quite long term in Norwich because it was made possible by Delia Smith, Michael Wynn Jones and Stuart Webber.

“Goodbye, Canaries. We’ll see you again.”

