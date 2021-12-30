Premier League strugglers Norwich are reportedly open to selling top midfielder Todd Cantwell in January, with a number of top clubs keen on his signature.

The Sun claims that the Canaries have already been in touch with other clubs over a deal for the 23-year-old. However. so far there have been no concrete offers for the talented England Under-21 star.

Cantwell has suffered a huge fall from grace after being regarded as one of the best young talents in the country not that long ago.

The midfielder scored six goals the last time Norwich were in the top flight. But he has hardly featured this term and is yet to hit the target.

A fallout with former boss Daniel Farke did not help Cantwell’s cause. Indeed, the player ended up being banished to the club’s Under-23 side.

Cantwell was back in the senior side under new manager Dean Smith. However, he headed straight down the tunnel after being subbed against Aston Villa two weeks ago.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer, although Norwich could still add another year to his contract.

Norwich cashing in on Cantwell

However, money is tight at Carrow Road and The Sun claims that selling Cantwell in the New Year to raise funds for other targets is a favourable option for the club.

Liverpool eye Ryan Gravenberch Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal were linked with a swoop for Cantwell a couple of months ago, while Leeds are also potential suitors.

Full-back Max Aarons, 21, also looks likely to leave in the summer after attracting interest in recent years.

Norwich rejected a loan offer from Borussia Dortmund last summer. Tottenham, Roma and Barcelona were keen in transfer windows prior to that.

Smith rues passive Canaries

Meanwhile, Dean Smith felt his Norwich side were second best in most areas after defeat to Crystal Palace but questioned whether the match should have gone ahead.

The Canaries remain rock bottom of the Premier League standings after a 3-0 humbling at Selhurst Park. All three goals came in the first 45 minutes as Odsonne Edouard gave the Eagles an eighth-minute lead. He netted from the spot after Kenny McLean fouled Will Hughes in the area.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp bagged towards the end of the first half and there was no way back for Norwich. The result means the East Anglians have taken only 10 points from their first 19 games.

They were favourites to go straight back down to the Championship before a ball had been kicked this term. And that has not changed despite Smith replacing Daniel Farke in the dugout.

The former Aston Villa chief was downbeat after the match and felt things could have been different.

“I’m disappointed today with the manner of the goals we conceded,” he told BBC Match of the Day. “We could have made a fight of it today. But the goals we conceded in the 38th and 42nd minute took the game away from us.

“Will [Hughes] has won himself a penalty rather than earned it – I have no complaints about it, that’s what happens in a game. I just felt we were too passive in our own penalty box, which caused their goals today.”