USMNT facing massive blow as ankle injury could keep key striker out of Copa America

The US men’s national team are facing a potentially damaging blow ahead of this summer’s Copa America with a key striker set to be ruled out of the competition.

Josh Sargent was withdrawn at halftime on Thursday night, as Norwich suffered a 4-0 loss to Leeds in the second leg of the Championship playoff semi-final.

The attacker was also forced off late in the first leg as he continues to battle a lingering problem from earlier in the campaign.

Sargent broke his ankle early in the season and was forced to miss four months after surgery.

Despite that, the 24-year-old still managed an impressive season for the Canaries, scoring 16 goals in total even though his ankle issue was still prevalent.

Following Thursday’s game, Norwich head coach David Wagner, who has since been sacked from his role, admitted that the striker was a doubt for the USMNT this summer.

“We have managed him more or less the whole time since he got back from his injury. I think everyone knows this. It is great credit to Josh with what he has done and how hard he has worked,” Wagner said.

“What this means now for the summer? At the minute I have no idea. There is going to be for sure some thorough investigations and assessment of him, to see how serious it is and what he has to do to come back to his best in pre-season.”

Sargent was called in for the Nations League finals back in March, but was forced to withdraw from the squad due to his ankle problem.

The Norwich star, who moved to Carrow Road in the summer of 2021, has scored five goals in 23 caps for his country.

The USMNT kick off the Copa America on June 23 against Bolivia.

