Rangers could replace Allan McGregor with Martin Fraisl who is making a big impression in Germany, though they’ll first have to overcome Norwich, per a report.

McGregor has provided stellar service between the sticks since returning to Ibrox in 2018. But now aged 40, the time will soon come where Rangers look to sign a replacement.

According to the Daily Mail, that time may well come next summer, and Rangers chiefs have identified a bargain opportunity from the Bundesliga 2.

The outlet state Schalke’s Martin Fraisl is on their radar. The 28-year-old Austrian has become a regular at Schalke as they seek to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Fraisl has played every match since making his Schalke debut on September 25. His selection between the sticks has also coincided with an upturn in results.

Contract wrinkle could spark Martin Fraisl move

However, Fraisl was only signed on a one-year contract from Dutch side ADO Den Haag six months ago. As such, he is now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas teams after entering the final six months of his deal.

Rangers are reportedly monitoring the 28-year-old, though are not alone in the hunt.

Brendan Rodgers future unsafe as Potter rumours circulate Graham Potter favourite for Leicester City job as Brendan Rodgers has fans divided

Premier League outfit Norwich City are also in the mix. Per the outlet, their goalkeeping ranks will be re-evaluated in the summer once their Premier League status is known.

That would suggest a move for Fraisl won’t come any time soon, meaning the door is ajar for Rangers to strike early – if they so desire.

Summer free agent XI – Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger among those still up for grabs

West Ham eyeing summer Rangers raid

Meanwhile, West Ham want to follow in Everton’s footsteps and snag a full-back signing from Rangers for a star they saw slip through their grasp in 2020, claims a report.

According to Football Insider, West Ham will reignite their interest in Rangers defender Calvin Bassey next summer. Everton walked a similar path last month when raiding the Scottish champions for Nathan Patterson.

The Toffees youngster may be made to bide his time before making an impression at Goodison Park, though Bassey’s impact at West Ham could be rather more sudden if he moves in the summer.

The 22-year-old is versatile, being equally adept at operating at left-back or centre-half. That seemingly appeals to Moyes, and the fact he is left-footed also helps. The article notes Moyes is specifically seeking left-footed additions to his rearguard.

Unlike Patterson, Bassey also boasts a decent level of experience. He has been a regular under both Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Ibrox this season.

Football Insider add Bassey was the subject of a failed West Ham bid in 2020. He was on Leciester’s books at the time, though opted instead to join Rangers.

PAPER TALK: Man Utd repeat transfer trick for half the price as clever midfield signing eyed; Arsenal in derby for defender