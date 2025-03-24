Sources: Nottingham Forest target Africa’s best player in £59m deal

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Ademola Lookman in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, but the Premier League outfit will have to compete with five top clubs.

Forest almost got relegated from the Premier League last season and managed to eventually end up 17th in the table. Not many expected Nuno’s side to compete for the Champions League places in the 2024-25 campaign, but now there is a distinct possibility that the Tricky Trees will finish in the top four.

Forest are currently third in the Premier League table with 54 points from 29 matches, six points ahead of defending champions and fifth-placed Manchester City.

The Reds have an eye already on next season and are planning to make major signings in the summer transfer window, as club owner Evangelos Marinakis has lofty ambitions for the future.

TEAMtalk understands that one of the players that Forest have taken a shine to is Atalanta forward Lookman.

Sources have told us that Lookman – who was named the 2024 African Player of the Year at the Confederation of African Football Awards in Marrakech in December – has emerged as a potential target for Forest.

The Premier League club have been monitoring the Atalanta forward for some time and continue to admire his qualities.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international forward, who struggled during his time at Everton, has scored 18 goals and given seven assists in 32 matches in all competitions for Atalanta this season.

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Forest’s interest in the former Everton forward could become serious if they secure qualification for the Champions League.

To date, no final internal decisions have been made yet, with the club carefully evaluating their summer strategy, but Lookman remains on their radar.

TEAMtalk understands that Atalanta are ready to cash in on Lookman at the end of the season and have a set price-tag of around €60-70million (£50m – $67m, £58.5m – $76m), which Forest can meet.

Nottingham Forest face Ademola Lookman competition – sources

Lookman has been flourishing at Atalanta for a while now, and it would not come as a surprise to anyone to note that Forest are not the only club who have been impressed with the forward.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in Lookman.

The Magpies, who recently beat Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup and are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four, have been scouting the Atalanta forward in recent weeks.

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have set their sights on Lookman as well, but we understand that the Atalanta forward expressed a strong desire to return to the Premier League.

Therefore, the English clubs seem to be the favourites right now over teams in other leagues, but the future of Lookman is open and the coming weeks could bring some interesting developments.

Latest Nottingham Forest news: Osimhen interest, Bellingham on radar

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Forest are showing interest in Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Forest have received a boost in their quest to keep Ola Aina, with the right-back reportedly willing to sign a new contract despite interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has also revealed that Forest are among the clubs monitoring Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The best of Lookman since he left the Premier League

August 4, 2022: Joins Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a €15m fee after Leicester neglected their option to buy him.

August 13, 2022: Scores on his Atalanta debut in a win over Sampdoria, being deployed as a supporting striker – a role he would soon make his own.

January 2023: Scores braces in three consecutive matches (two of which were in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia).

July 2023: Wins the Atalanta Player of the Season award after scoring 15 goals from 33 games in his debut campaign.

January-February 2024: Plays a crucial role in helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, being their only scorer in the round of 16 and quarter-final wins.

May 22, 2024: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final to earn Atalanta their first ever European trophy.

June 2024: Claims the Atalanta player of the season accolade for the second time in a row.

September 4, 2024: Becomes the first ever Atalanta player to be named on the Ballon d’Or shortlist (the following month, he would come 14th in the voting).

October 26, 2024: Scores a brace and provides two assists in the same match in a 6-1 win over Hellas Verona.

December 6, 2024: Scores the winner against AC Milan to put Atalanta top of Serie A.

December 10, 2024: Scores against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

January 21, 2025: Gets his fourth goal of the Champions League’s league phase.

February 23, 2025: Bounces back from disparaging comments from Gian Piero Gasperini to score a brace against Empoli on his first appearance since the manager’s remarks.