Nottingham Forest in advanced talks to send defender on loan back to Belgian Pro League

Standard Liege are in talks to sign Jonathan Panzo from Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo is in advanced talks to join Standard Liege on loan, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Panzo has recently returned to Nottingham Forest after an unsuccessful loan spell at Cardiff City in the Championship during the first half of the season.

The centre-back made just five appearances for Cardiff across all competitions and Forest are keen for him to be playing more regularly.

Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege are keen to take Panzo on loan for the second half of the season and they are close to agreeing a loan deal with Forest.

Former Chelsea youngster Panzo, who represented England up to under-21 level, is well down the pecking order at the City Ground.

Therefore, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are happy to let him move before next week’s transfer deadline.

The 23-year-old, who joined Forest from Dijon in January 2022 to reunite with former England under-17 coach Steve Cooper, has made only one first-team appearance since his arrival at the City Ground, which was in a Championship draw with Hull City back in May 2022 (on the final day of the season, by which point the Tricky Trees knew they had qualified for the play-offs).

Panzo spent last season on loan at Coventry City, making 32 appearances and helping the Sky Blues reach the Championship play-off final.

Panzo returning to Belgian football

He already has experience of playing in Belgium before thanks to a loan spell at Cercle Brugge from Monaco during the 2019-2020 season.

He played 18 times for Cercle Brugge and is now due to return to the Belgian Pro League, this time with Standard Liege.

Standard are currently 10th in the Pro League standings, on 23 points after 21 games.

Funnily enough, their next match is against Panzo’s former club, Cercle Brugge, this Friday night.

