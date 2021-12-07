Nottingham Forest in advanced talks to sign former Benfica man

By Kieran Lawler

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Swiss free agent Loris Benito, per a report.

The 29-year-old has been training with Nottingham Forest for over a week. It’s being reported that a deal to secure the full-back until the end of the season is almost complete. The Swiss defender would become the first signing of the Steve Cooper era at Forest.

Benito has spent time with SL Benfica and Young Boys previously, but he was most recently with Bordeaux in Ligue 1. His contract was terminated early in August, after 55 appearances in the French top-flight.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are close to signing Benito.

The Swiss international was also part of his nation’s run to the Euro 2020 quarter-final in the summer. He made a fleeting substitute appearance against Turkey and then was an unused substitute for the remaining games.

Talking to Swiss news outlet Blue News, he explained his desire to continue playing abroad in a bid for a place in the Qatar 2022 team: “I want my adventure abroad to go on

“The focus is on Qatar 2022, which means I have to gain a foothold somewhere as soon as possible.

“I’m in a privileged position to be able to make such a decision. And I am in good spirits and confident that something new will come at this level.”

As for the Championship side, a move for Benito seems to be the perfect deal.

Gaetan Bong is currently the only fit left-back at the club. While Jack Colback has become a make-shift defender, as on-loan full-back Max Lowe suffered a groin strain against Reading.

Ryan Yates reveals ‘big club mentality’

Nottingham Forest have surged up the table since the arrival of Steve Cooper in September.

The former Swansea boss, who led the Swans to two-straight playoff appearances, has only tasted defeat once in charge of Forest. And this run of form has coincided with the resurgence of midfielder Ryan Yates.

Speaking to The Athletic, Yates said: “We need to have a big club mentality.

“That is what the manager says all the time.

“Respect the opposition, understand their strengths — but we are Nottingham Forest, and we are not really too bothered about that.”

