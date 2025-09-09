Ange Postecoglou is soon to take the Nottingham Forest job

Former Tottenham boss is reportedly ‘expected’ to be named the new Nottingham Forest boss after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, and TEAMtalk has looked into players who could fly and fall under him.

It has been essentially three months since Postecoglou was given the boot by former employer Spurs. He created history by winning the Europa League, but also saw the north London club finish 17th in the Premier League.

But his time out of management looks as if it’s going to be short.

It was reported of late, amid tensions at Forest between manager Nuno and owner Evangelos Marinakis, that the club had held informal talks with Postecoglou.

Nuno has now been given the boot, and the Independent has reported Postecoglou is ‘expected’ to take his place at Forest.

Insider David Ornstein has followed up with a report for The Athletic, stating the former Tottenham boss will be named ‘imminently’ as the manager at the City Ground.

He will reportedly be in charge for the weekend’s game against Arsenal, with a number of his former members of staff at Spurs going with him.

Eight players who could fall or fly under Postecoglou

Success:

Morgan Gibbs-White – Postecoglou wanted to sign Gibbs-White at Tottenham and his ability to break up play as well as get onto the front foot could stand him in good stead in a side managed by the Australian.

James Maddison had a good time of it under Postecoglou and Gibbs-White is in a similar mould, but happier to do the dirty work required which could help Forest pick the ball up in the opposing half and get quickly onto the attack.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – Postecoglou’s high line means reduced space for the opposition, and a fast winger like Hudson-Odoi could directly attack opposing defences.

With a lot of shooting opportunities at the end, there could be joy for wingers who can cut in and rifle a shot.

Dan Ndoye – In a similar vein to Hudson-Odoi, Ndoye will be given the opportunity to directly go at the opposition in their half.

What’s more, with Ola Aina behind him, he might not have to worry too much about his defensive duties.

Ola Aina – The high line will mean for quick transitions, and having a full-back who ranks high in terms of take-ons as well as clearances can get the ball up the field in two different ways, providing for the attackers.

Chris Wood – With a lot of attacking talent pushing up alongside him, Wood can position himself in the box to poach efforts after the opposing defence have been run ragged.

He scored 20 Premier League goals last season and with a lot of service crashing towards him, he could have another successful time of it in front of goal.

Struggle:

Matz Sels – Last season’s golden glove winner was spectacular for Forest, but a high line will see him tasked with sweeping up outside his area.

For a man whose pass completion percentage was just 52 per cent in the Premier League last season, he could well struggle to properly adapt to the new system.

Nikola Milenkovic – Milenkovic has been a very solid defender for Forest during his time there, but the extreme of having to defend back towards his own goal more often than not could see him struggle.

A lack of pace means the high line does not suit his game, and he’d surely do better facing up to attackers than having to chase them back to his own net.

Douglas Luiz – Luiz has just returned to the Premier League after a season in Italy with Juventus.

Bedding back into a more physical game could be tough with the amount of running that he may have to do given the high-intensity of Postecoglou’s system.

