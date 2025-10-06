Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is furious at the current situation of the club, with sources telling TEAMtalk that former Chelsea and West Ham United manager Graham Potter has been discussed as a potential shock replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

Marinakis is seething at Forest’s dismal start under Postecoglou, who has yet to secure a single victory since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground.

Sources close to Forest have revealed that Marinakis, known for his passionate and often impulsive decision-making, is on the verge of making another drastic managerial change, with the Greek tycoon’s patience wearing thin.

The decision to part ways with Nuno Espirito Santo, who guided Forest to seventh in the Premier League table last season, is now haunting Marinakis.

Insiders claim the owner is grappling with the consequences of his bold move to replace Santo with Postecoglou, whose attacking philosophy has so far failed to translate into results at the City Ground.

The team’s lacklustre performances have left fans frustrated and Marinakis furious, with sources indicating that he feels personally accountable for the club’s current predicament.

Marinakis, never one to shy away from decisive action, is exploring alternative managerial options.

Names like Graham Potter have surfaced in discussions, though no concrete decisions have been confirmed.

Potter was sacked by Forest’s Premier League rivals, West Ham United, last month, with the former Swansea City and Brighton and Hove Albion boss having also failed to make an impact at Chelsea.

Forest are 17th in the Premier League table at the moment with five points from seven matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

Ange Postecoglou sack decision sooner rather than later

Those close to Forest emphasise Marinakis’ emotional nature, suggesting that a decision could come sooner rather than later.

“He’s not one to sit idly by,” a source noted. “When he’s this upset, things move quickly.”

The pressure is mounting on Postecoglou to turn things around, but with Forest languishing in the lower half of the table, time appears to be running out.

Marinakis’ reputation for swift action looms large, and the fanbase is bracing for yet another chapter in the club’s turbulent managerial saga.

As the Greek owner weighs his options, the coming weeks will be critical for Forest’s season – and Postecoglou’s tenure.

Can the former Tottenham Hotspur manager find the winning formula at Forest, or will Marinakis pull the trigger once again?

