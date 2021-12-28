Forest anxiously wait on decision of star’s future ahead of January

Nottingham Forest are set for a nervous wait on whether Middlesbrough recall Djed Spence in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been a mainstay in Steve Cooper’s side so far this season. His impressive performances at right-back have led to questions being asked as to whether he will be a Boro player, once again. Forest will be keen to keep the youngster at the City Ground as his speed and directness pose a great threat to their opposition.

Despite joining Forest on a season-long loan deal, Chris Wilder’s side have the option to recall Spence.

When quizzed on his future, Cooper described how Spence is ‘happy’ at the club.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “I don’t know. He’s Middlesbrough’s player, of course – like we have players out on loan as well. They are in control.

“At the moment, we’ll be getting ready for Huddersfield in a few days, then Barnsley after that, and then we’ll see.

“I won’t focus on what can and can’t happen, because then I’m not thinking about the team for the next game.

“We like Djed, he’s done well and he seems happy. Until there’s a change in that, we’ll just keep working with him.

“He understands the situation and that not everything is in his control. We know that as well, because that’s what happens when you bring in loan players.

“But he’s happy. He’s happy, for sure.”

Drager still in the treatment room

Nottingham Forest defender Mohamed Drager faces up to three weeks on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old joined from Olympiacos in the summer. However, he’s yet to make a first-team appearance for the Reds. He was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw against West Brom.

Despite the injury, Drager is expected to play for Tunisia in the African Cup of Nations.

The tournament starts in early January, meaning Forest will be without another defender.

