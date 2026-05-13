Nottingham Forest remain firmly in the race to sign Celtic maestro Arne Engels, though TEAMtalk understands Atletico Madrid are among a host of top European sides ready to compete for his signature.

Belgian midfielder Engels has firmly established himself as one of Celtic’s standout performers since arriving from Augsburg in 2024, prompting growing interest from several top clubs ahead of the summer.

The 22-year-old, who signed a contract until 2028, has impressed with his dynamic box-to-box abilities, technical quality, and leadership in the engine room.

With Celtic braced for significant bids, Engels appears poised for a potential step up in his career. He was also outstanding in his side’s recent victory over rivals Rangers.

Nottingham Forest remain the most persistent suitors from the Premier League, as they prepare for life potentially without their in-demand star man Elliot Anderson. The club made multiple offers for Engels in January, reaching approximately £25million, only for Celtic to reject them outright.

That decision has paid dividends for the Hoops, with Engels performing consistently well, notching four goals and two assists in 25 league appearances for Celtic this term. He is a key reason why they remain firmly in the title race with just two matches to go.

Forest are expected to return with renewed interest once the season concludes, even if they make a managerial change amid uncertainty surrounding Vitor Pereira. However, this time around, they face intense competition, with top sides in Germany and Spain looking to sign Engels this summer.

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Celtic star generating serious interest

In Germany, Borussia Dortmund are plotting a serious move, with manager Niko Kovac identifying Engels as a key reinforcement for their Champions League ambitions.

Dortmund’s interest comes amid uncertainty surrounding midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who has re-emerged as a target for Manchester United ahead of the summer.

TEAMtalk understands RB Leipzig have also monitored the player closely, having shown interest as back in January.

Serie A side Lazio are actively considering a bid, with sources suggesting their coaching staff hold the Belgian in high regard.

Broader interest spans the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, and La Liga, underlining Engels’ growing reputation as a versatile, high-upside central midfielder.

Sources have also indicated that Atletico Madrid have been closely watching the player and have added him to their shortlist.

The Spanish club are in the market for midfield reinforcements and have been particularly impressed by Engels’ performances and development during his time at Celtic.

Engels’ ability to dictate tempo, contribute defensively, and push forward aligns well with Atletico’s tactical requirements under their current setup.

Celtic fans will hope their midfield star remains at Parkhead for another season, but a substantial offer could prove difficult to turn down and is likely.

At just 22, Engels possesses the maturity and physical attributes to thrive at a higher level. As the transfer saga intensifies, all eyes will be on whether the Belgian chooses to remain in Scotland or more likely seizes a move to one of Europe’s leading clubs.

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